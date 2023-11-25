Namma Kambala in Bengaluru to be a grand weekend spectacle

Bengaluru: This weekend is set to witness the much-anticipated two-day extravaganza of Bengaluru Kambala. The ‘Namma Kambala’ event commences on Saturday morning and culminates with a prestigious award distribution ceremony on Sunday evening.

A host of celebrities are expected to grace the event, prompting the Bengaluru Traffic Police to issue a comprehensive advisory outlining parking arrangements and recommended routes for attendees.

Taking place for the first time in Bengaluru, Namma Kambala will kick off at the regal Palace Grounds on Saturday morning at 10:30 am. A striking display of speed and strength awaits spectators as nearly 200 pairs of buffaloes have descended upon the Palace Grounds, engaging in trial races on the challenging 157-meter Kambala slush track. It is estimated that the event will attract an audience of over 3 lakh people.

“Approximately 200 pairs of buffaloes have arrived in Bengaluru. The event will commence on Saturday morning and conclude on Sunday with an awards ceremony. We anticipate a footfall of over 3 lakh individuals for this event,” stated Prakash Shetty, the Chairperson of the Kambala organising committee.

Acknowledging the prowess of the participants, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, and President of the Bengaluru Kambla Committee, revealed the enticing rewards awaiting the top three performers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other cabinet ministers are slated to attend the event.

“Invited celebrities will join on the first day. The first prize includes Rs. 1 lakh cash and 18 grams of gold, the second prize entails Rs. 50,000 cash and 8 grams of gold, and the third prize comprises Rs. 25,000 and 4 grams of gold,” announced Ashok Kumar Rai.

With an expected turnout of over three lakh attendees, traffic congestion looms around the Palace Ground and its vicinity. The city’s traffic police have proactively issued advisories, highlighting designated parking areas and roads to avoid. Parking facilities are available near Jayamahal Main Road and Mekhri Circle.

Strategic parking restrictions have been implemented along Palace Road, MV Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramamohan Road, Nandidurga Road, Taralabalu, and Mount Carmel Road. Notably, heavy vehicle movement is restricted between 7 am and 12 pm and 3 pm and 10 pm on November 25 and 26 in the Palace Ground areas.

Anticipating increased travel disruptions, the Kempegowda International Airport has issued an advisory urging passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, ensuring sufficient time to reach the airport amidst the festivities.