Namma Metro overtakes Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Namma metro will cover more distance from Saturday (March 25) and will be proud of being the second longest metro in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 13.71 km long Whitefield - KR Puram metro line on March 25.

Through this, the length of Namma Metro traffic route will be extended to 69.71 km. At present, the Metro is covering 56 km. Delhi Metro currently has 390 km of track and is the number one in the country.

Hyderabad Metro, which is currently running at 69.2 km, will drop from the second position to the third position. It has been 12 years since the metro project came to the capital. On August 20, 2011, the 6.7 km stretch of REACH-1 (MG Road-Baiyappanahalli) was opened for public traffic.