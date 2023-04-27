 Narendra Modi mega road show on April 29 for 45 minutes

Bengaluru: As the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections are approaching, the campaigning is going on in the state, and national leaders of BJP and Congress, including Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, have turned to Karnataka to seek the support of their party's candidates.

This is why many leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh have campaigned for their respective party candidates through conventions and road shows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon enter Karnataka and will campaign heavily for BJP candidates in 20 to 25 places in just six days. Narendra Modi, who will arrive in the state on April 29, will hold a huge road show in Bangalore. This mega road show will be held for 45 minutes and will canvass for the BJP candidates of Bangalore.

Road show till Summanahalli Junction

There will be a road show from Nice Road Junction to Summanahalli Junction on Magadi Road, Bengaluru for exactly 45 minutes from 6.15 pm on April 29. After this road show, Narendra Modi will stay in Bangalore that night. Narendra Modi will participate in campaign meetings in Humnabad, Vijayapur and Kudachi on April 29 before holding a road show in Bengaluru.

Later, on April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in major conventions held in Kolar, Channapatna and Mysore districts. It is estimated that this will give a big boost to the BJP workers and the BJP itself.

Also Narendra Modi will undertake a campaign yatra in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi on May 2. On May 3, Narendra Modi will campaign for BJP candidates in Moodbidire, Karwar and Kittur parts and will hold a grand convention and road show for the party's victory.

The Narendra Modi mania that has never stopped in Karnataka will continue on May 6 in Chittapur, Nanjangudu, Tumkur Rural and Bangalore South

constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is participating in the last phase of campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections, will have Modi mania in Badami, Haveri, Shimoga rural and Bangalore central on May 7.