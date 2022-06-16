Netizens question exclusion of Yaduveer from VVIP's list to share dais with PM Modi

Mysuru: A social media post questioning the selection of only five dignitaries to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at Palace Grounds here, has kicked up a row. The post has taken strong exception to titular king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja

Wodeyar being sidelined at such an important State event. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said three days ago that 'this is not a political event, therefore, only five dignitaries would be allowed to share the dais with the Prime Minister'. Furious netizens have launched an Abhiyan on social media 'Namma Mysuru, namma hemme, namma maharajaru' ('our Mysuru, our pride, our maharaja'), highlighting the contribution of erstwhile kings of Mysuru to popularising yoga.

According to social media posts, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot, district minister S T Somashekar, a yoga guru from Assam Sabarwal, would be sharing the dais with Modi.

A writer, Lakshmi Kishor Urs, in a post, said that the whole world would be watching the yoga programme of the India's Prime Minister. The International Day of Yoga

will be organised at palace premises which belongs to the Wodeyars. The erstwhile Mysuru kings started a yoga school. Yet the State government did not deem it fit to invite the Wodeyars to the programme.

State Vokkaliga Vikasa Vedike president Yamuna, in her post, said that the contribution of kings to the development of Mysuru and the State was immense. By not inviting Wodeyar the authorities insulted the people ofKarnataka. She said people would stage a protest on June 21 for cold-shouldering the titular king.

Reacting to the netizens' reaction on social media, MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday said, 'don't spread canards in this regard'. When reporters asked him about sidelining Yaduveer Wodeyar, the MP came down heavily on critics and said that the list of dignitaries was being finalised. The five dignitaries selected to share the dais with PM are elected representatives.

He said 'he has high respect for the Mysuru royal family'. Condemning the reaction from netizens, Pratap Simha questioned why these people did not raise any objection when former chief minister Siddaramaiah belittled the Mysuru royals. He argued that when the Congress government had done 'injustice' to the royal family through laws, it was the BJP which stood by them. He said it was the BJP government which named Mysuru railway station after Chamaraja Wodeyar and Mysuru airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar.

Meanwhile, preparation is going on in full swing for the successful conduct of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. Officials identified 15 thousand yoga enthusiasts to take part in the event.