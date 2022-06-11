Netizens question Namma Metro extension to Hosur in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The State government has approved the proposal to extend Namma Metro 2nd phase from RV Road - Bommasandra (Reach 5) till Hosur in Tamil Nadu, which is 20.4 km away from Bommasandra metro terminal. Of this length, 11.7 km falls in Karnataka and 8.8 km in Tamil Nadu. There is a huge outcry on social media on Karnataka government's decision to extend the metro line to Hosur, a manufacturing hub in the neighbouring State.

If the metro connects Hosur, the fastest growing industrial region, it is feared that Karnataka's industries and businesses will fly to Hosur. Instead, netizens feel, the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) should extend metro rail to Hoskote, Dabaspet and Chikkaballapur.

One of the twitter users, Rohith Simha, stated: "Opposition in Karnataka should oppose metro connectivity to Hosur. Instead, let them provide it to Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkabalapur, Tumkur where industries are thriving. It is a sheer madness and act of hasty decision which will rob Karnataka of its fortunes.""It's 10 km in Tamil Nadu territory, we all know Metro to Hosur will only help TN get more industries in Hosur and it also helps real estate in Hosur in a big way. How extending the Metro to Hosur will help Kannadiga or Karnataka? Is the unanswered question," says Pratap Kanagal, head of JDS' IT wing.

"Hosur is about 10 km from the border of Karnataka. Our metro will help Tamil Nadu attract more industries in Hosur. The real estate there is going to help it grow big. How can the expansion of the metro to Hosur help Kannadiga or Karnataka?" Pratap Kanagal questiozed.

Though Hosur has been developed professionally, it is heavily dependent on Bengaluru. There are also comments that Bengaluru is benefiting from this. It has also been heard that the BJP's strategy is to woo Tamil speakers ahead of BBMP elections.

BMRCL MD writes letter to Centre



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has approved the Namma Metro extension to Hosur. It is now for the Tamil Nadu government to take up a study for the extension, according to a letter from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The letter dated May 23 conveyed to the Centre the formal approval given by the Karnataka government to the Metro extension to Hosur.

The letter further said the 2017 Metro Rail Policy is the ideal model for undertaking a study by the neighbouring State. The cost of the project must be shared by both governments. Parvez also said that utmost coordination between the two States is needed in execution and operation of the project.

The fastest growing city



Hosur, the leading manufacturer of electronic products, has created an economy ranging from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Over 3,000 small and medium enterprises have come up here. Also, Hosur is ranked 13th among the fastest growing cities in the world. In addition, the cost of living is low in Hosur and there is a conducive environment for development.

Major Companies in Hosur



Titan, TVS Motor Company, Ashoka Leyland, Caterpillar, General Electricals, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Prestige Companies are located in Hosur.