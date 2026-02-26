  1. Home
Neuro Equilibrium moots new clinics

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 12:37 PM IST
Neuro Equilibrium moots new clinics
Bengaluru: In India, nearly six crore people suffer from vertigo and balance disorders, yet many are misdiagnosed or managed only with symptom-suppressing medication instead of addressing the root cause.

FutureCure Health Private Limited, a super-specialty healthcare provider, is working to bridge this gap by expanding access to evidence-based care for vertigo and balance disorders through its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuroEquilibrium, which focuses on accurate diagnosis and targeted treatment of these conditions.

Most approaches treat symptoms. NeuroEquilibrium - the world’s largest chain of vertigo clinics - identifies the root cause of vertigo -- whether in the inner ear, brain, or balance system -- so the treatment is targeted, not temporary.

Vertigo Treatment IndiaNeuroEquilibrium ClinicsBalance Disorder DiagnosisFutureCure HealthEvidence-Based Healthcare
