Never forget Sonia Gandhi came to meet me when I was in jail: DK Shivkumar gets emotional

Bengaluru: In the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, Congress has won a landslide victory. In this moment of celebration, KPCC president DK Shivakumar was emotional and remembered his old days in jail and the pain he went through.



Speaking at Ramanagara, KPCC President d K Shivakumar said, "I offer obeisances at the feet of the great people of Karnataka." I thank the voters for trusting us and giving us a solid majority.

I promised Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. These BJP people had jailed me earlier. "I will never forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail when I was in jail," said DK Shivakumar with tears in front of the media.

I have said from the beginning that progress and victory can only be achieved if we work together. Today's achievement is not one's effort. I want to thank all the state leaders, MLAs, workers who worked at the booth level including Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar said.