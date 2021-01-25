New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka

Bengaluru: For the second consecutive day, 573 new Covid cases in a day outnumbered 401 recoveries in Karnataka, reversing the trend.

"With 573 new cases registered on Saturday, the state's Covid tally increased to 9,36,051, including 7,510 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,16,325, with 401 discharged during the day," said the health bulletin on Sunday.

Four patients, including 2 in Bengaluru and one each in Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru districts succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 12,197 till date.

In Bengaluru, 306 fresh cases were registered on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 3,97,133, including 4,991 active cases, while 3,87,763 recovered, with 163 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 155 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 70 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 10 in Mandya and 8 each in Kalaburagi and Tumakuru districts.

Out of 81,114 tests conducted during the day across the state, 5,013 were through rapid antigen detection and 76,101 through the RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.70 per cent and case fatality rate 0.69 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 2,015 of the 6,504 beneficiaries were vaccinated, covering 31 per cent of the target across the state.

Vaccination was carried only in 4 of the 30 districts, including Ballari, Bengaluru, Dharwad and Gadag.