New train joins Namma Metro’s Yellow Line

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line commuters have a reason to cheer as a brand-new train set has been inducted into service from Wednesday, September 10. This addition marks the fourth train to operate on the Yellow Line.

Along with the new train, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has revised the Yellow Line timetable. Trains will now begin service earlier in the day, and the waiting time between two trains has been reduced.

In its official release, BMRCL announced that the fourth train set will begin operations from September 10. As a result, the trip frequency on the Yellow Line will improve, with intervals dropping from 25 minutes to 19 minutes. Passengers have been urged to take note of the updated timings.

From Monday to Saturday, the first commercial service will now start at 6:00 am instead of 6:30 am. On Sundays, the first train will depart at 7:00 am. The last train from RV Road will leave at 11:55 pm, while the last service from Bommasandra will depart at 10:42 pm.

Since the Yellow Line’s launch, only three trains were operational, forcing passengers to wait 25 minutes for each trip. With daily ridership of 50,000 to 60,000, overcrowding was a growing concern. The addition of a fourth train and shorter intervals are expected to provide some relief to commuters.

However, commuters’ demand for trains every 5 to 10 minutes cannot be met immediately due to the shortage of train sets. BMRCL has confirmed that additional trains will arrive in 2026, after which it plans to increase frequency to one train every 10 minutes.