New Udupi police chief calls for public vigilance
Udupi: Hariram Shankar, who took charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udupi district on Friday, urged citizens to act as partners in maintaining communal harmony by alerting police about any elements or activities that could disturb public order.
Speaking to the media after assuming charge, SP Shankar said he was familiar with the district, having earlier served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Kundapur subdivision. He called for community cooperation in policing, stating, “There is zero tolerance for illegal activities in the district. We urge the public to inform the control room if they notice anything suspicious or unlawful.”
Highlighting his policing priorities, SP Shankar said that particular attention would be paid to sensitive areas such as Gangolli and Byndoor to prevent communal flare-ups. Night patrolling will be intensified, and efforts to promote peace and unity among communities will be stepped up.
Shankar also revealed that each police station in the district has assigned two officers to monitor social media content for objectionable or inflammatory material. “Strict action will be taken against those sharing or circulating such content,” he warned, noting that his office is actively monitoring digital platforms. Shankar praised his predecessor, Dr Arun K, for his sincere service and said he would continue on the same path of effective and transparent policing.