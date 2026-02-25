Over 800 animals poached in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Over 800 animals were poached in the last five years in Odisha, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said in the Assembly on Tuesday. In a written reply to a queryby BJP legislator Sanjali Murmu, the minister said 2,836 elephants, tigers and other wild animals died in Odisha from 2020-21 to 2024-25, of which 808 were poached.

As per data provided by Singkhuntia, the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister, 586 wild animals died in the State in 2020-21 due to various reasons, including poaching and accidents. Altogether 532 animal deaths were reported in various forests of Odisha in 2021-22.

The State registered the animal deaths of 585, 541 and 592 in the three subsequent years, respectively. The minister informed the House that 164 wild animals were electrocuted to death between 2020-21 and 2024-25 in Odisha, while diseases claimed the lives of 347 during the period.

Thirty-six wild animals perished after being hit by speeding trains, 89 in road accidents, one due to poisoning and 263 in various other accidents, he said. Singkhuntia said 17 animals were killed in infighting among themselves during the period.

The Forest and Environment department did not know the reasons behind the death of 671 wild animals reported in the past five years, as per the statement. In his reply, the minister also informed the House that a total of 15,731.41 hectares of forest land have been diverted for non-forestry works during the last five years.

In return, a total of 22,194.49 hectares of land have been identified and handed over to the Forest department to carry out compensatory afforestation, he said. So far, compensatory afforestation has been carried out over 11,044.86 hectares of land with a cost of Rs 141.61 crore, Singkhuntia said.