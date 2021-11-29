New variant of Covid: Strict vigil at inter-state borders

Mysuru: The district administration and theDistrict Health and Family Welfare Department have taken all the necessary steps to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, said Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) Dr KH Prasad here on Monday.



Speaking to reporters at Bavali check-post on the Karnataka-Keralaborder, he said, "People need not be too worried about the new variant of coronavirus – Omicron – but will have to follow the guidelines

strictly. In view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the district, steps have been taken to control its spread. Many cases have been found to be students who have come from Kerala. The students were kept in quarantine and the good news is that no fresh cases have been reported."

Dr Prasad said, "There has been a strict vigil at the border. Only those with negative RT-PCR reports are allowed to enter the state. The state government has also advised us to increase the swab test. As such, we will be testing 1500 people daily from today."

The buses would also be stopped at the border check-post and the Health Department personnel along with police officials will physically check for the RT-PCR negative report from each passenger, said Dr Prasad. He added, "The fresh cases that were diagnosed after

November 16 are being tested. So far, no one has no tested positive for Omicron. Those who have taken both vaccines are safe and there is no cause for worry.

However, the people in goods vehicles that transport tomatoes and other vegetables, besides poultry products between the two States on a daily basis would have to produce the RT-PCR negative certificate once in 15 days.