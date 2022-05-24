Newly-formed taluks yet to get basic infra facilities 

Bengaluru: Of the 58 new taluks formed by the State government since 2017, most of them are facing shortage of basic infrastructure. The new taluks were formed following pressure from people and local elected representatives as they faced problems in reaching taluk headquarters lying 20-30 km away.

Though it has created new taluks, the State government has failed to appoint staff and allocate sufficient grants. For example, in Belagavi, the largest district in the State,now 15 taluks as against 10 earlier as part of the government's objective to keep administration closer to the people. The new taluks are Kittur, Kagavada, Nippani, Mudalagi and Yaragatta. Each taluk should have at least 18 offices of various departments but Mudalagi has just four. Kittur is yet to get mini Vidhana Soudha though tahsildar's office has been functioning since 2017. Yaragatti has just tahsildar's office. Kagavada taluk is yet to get the office of tahsildar, while Nippani has no other office except that of tahsildar.

The government formed Kalasa and Ajjampura taluks four year back inChikmagalurdistrictbut the offices lack sufficient staff and infrastructure.

Similarly, the newly-formed three taluks in Koppala have no own office buildings still. Karatagi, Kukanur and Kanakagiriare housed in congested rented buildings. Rattihalli taluk in Haveri district formed in 2018 has just 4-5 department offices. As a result,people are facing hardships in getting government services.

Hanurtaluk in Chamarajanagaraalong Tamil Nadu border, is yet to get a mini VidhanaSoudha building of its own. Taluk panchayat and sub treasury offices have been opened but they are of little use for the people.

Kotturu, Kampli and Kurugodu taluks created in 2017 are ill-equipped to serve thepeople . Most of them are located invery small spaces. The newly-formedVijayapura district has 8 taluks, namely Tikota, Chadachana, Kolhara, Nidagundi, Talikote, DevaraHipparagi, Alamela and Babaleshwara. Buttahsildaroffices are working in school and Anganwadi buildings. The State government allocatedRs 1.53 crore to provide basic infrastructurebut except Tikota no other taluk hasits own building.

In Alnavara, Annigeri and Hubli urban taluks in Dharwad district lack of basic infrastructure is glaring. Many departments are yet to open taluk level offices. Though the taluks were formed in 2018, the officials have not yetseparated files in accordance with jurisdictions.

Of the newly-formed Mudbidre, Kadaba, Ullala and Mulki taluks in Dakshina Kannada district , only Mudbidre hasa mini Vidhana Soudha building.

Saraguru and Saligrama taluks in Mysuru district also have no all government offices though they came into existence four years ago. Except tahsildar offices, there is no government department functioning in the two taluks. The fate of Byndoor, Hebri, Kaupand Brahmavarain Udupi is no different.