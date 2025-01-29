No Metro Rail ticket price increase for now

Bengaluru: BMRCL, which was planning to increase NammaMetro Rail ticket prices, has now put a temporary break on the issue. The Central Government has asked for a report regarding the increase in Metro ticket prices, but has not given permission for now. Therefore, sources say that the Metro ticket price increase is doubtful this year.

BMRCL had held a meeting last week regarding the ticket price increase. It had decided to increase the fare by 45 percent. However, it is said that the Central Government has not approved this. Government bus ticket prices have already been increased in Karnataka. The Central Government is of the opinion that if the Metro ticket price is also increased again in this situation, it will be a greater burden on the people. Also, the Central team has instructed to submit a report before finalizing the decision on the fare increase. Therefore, BMRCL has sought time to submit the report.

BMRCL had planned to increase the Metro fare from February 1. It had also received opinions and suggestions from passengers for that. Although there was opposition to the fare increase from passengers, BMRCL went ahead with the fare increase on the pretext of management. Now, the Center has temporarily stayed the decision of BMRCL.

Namma Metro had earlier increased the fare in 2017. It did not try to revise the fare after that. However, now BMRCL, which was planning to increase the fare, has suffered a setback. Currently, the minimum fare for a ticket in Bangalore Metro is Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 60. The Corporation had planned to increase the fare due to high operating costs. Meanwhile, there have been allegations that passengers are being charged double the amount in the parking areas of metro stations. Out of the 66 metro stations in Bangalore, 33 stations have parking facilities. In total, BMRCL provides parking facilities for about 11,000 two-wheelers and morethan 1,500 cars.