No more electoral politics for me- DV Sadananda Gowda Can't cope with valueless politics anymore

Mangaluru: At a gathering in Kadaba in Puttur taluk, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda opened up about a pivotal moment that led to his resignation, expressing disappointment and offering insights into the circumstances surrounding his departure from the chief ministerial position.

Speaking candidly, Gowda attributed his downfall to a specific statement made during a Vokkaliga community event. Reflecting on his roots within the community, he recounted receiving blessings from Adichunchanagiri Swamiji and the subsequent journey that led him to the chief minister's office. It was this very statement, he revealed, that played a decisive role in his eventual resignation.

Without explicitly naming individuals, Gowda indirectly conveyed his discontent towards the BJP leaders of that era, suggesting that external pressure led to his stepping down from the prominent position. The atmosphere of the Vokkaliga community event became a turning point, shaping the trajectory of Gowda's political career.

In a significant announcement during the program, Gowda declared his decision to retire from election politics. Pledging not to participate in any future elections, he emphasized his desire to remain active in party activities. Despite the challenges he faced and the unexpected turns in his political journey, Gowda acknowledged the unwavering support he received from the party throughout his career.

Criticizing the current state of politics, Gowda lamented the diminishing values of honesty in political discourse. He underscored the contemporary reliance on eloquence, financial resources, and factionalism, shedding light on the daunting challenges faced by democratic processes.

Despite his critical stance on the evolving political landscape, Gowda reaffirmed his commitment to the BJP. He positioned the party as a preferred choice compared to other political entities, despite recognizing the ongoing challenges and shifts in political dynamics.

As Gowda bows out of active election politics, his reflections provide a rare glimpse into the complexities and intricacies that define political careers. The event in Kadaba marked not just a personal reflection for Gowda but also served as a commentary on the broader shifts in political culture, leaving the audience with much to contemplate about the state of democracy and political ethics.