No phone tapping, it’s routine political intelligence gathering: HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday dismissed allegations of phone tapping and political surveillance targeting legislators aligned with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, asserting that no such illegal activity was taking place.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Parameshwara said the government functions through established mechanisms, including a dedicated Political Intelligence wing that routinely gathers information for the Chief Minister. “There is a separate Political Intelligence division. Through that channel, information naturally reaches the Chief Minister on a daily basis,” he said.

Responding to claims that the Chief Minister was spying on legislators or tapping phones, the Home Minister said, “We are the ones running the government. Naturally, we will have more information. Who told the Opposition that phone tapping and surveillance are happening? No such development is taking place. Nothing of that sort has officially come to our notice.”

He further clarified that political intelligence gathering is not new and has existed under previous governments as well. “Through the Political Intelligence wing, information has been reaching all Chief Ministers from the past. If any specific information is required, it is left to the discretion of the Chief Minister,” he said, reiterating that there was no question of tracking who met whom or where legislators travelled through phone interception.

On reports of Kannadigas stranded in Gulf countries amid escalating tensions in the region, Parameshwara said the State government had already written to the Centre seeking intervention. “The Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary have written letters requesting that Kannadigas stuck there be brought back. We do not yet know the exact condition of those stranded,” he said.

He added that he had spoken to MLC Bhojegowda to gather information. “Some people in Dubai are helping. Bhojegowda’s family was reportedly kept in a bunker. There are many others, including some of our legislators, who are there,” he noted.

Addressing protests held in support of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Parameshwara said demonstrations must adhere to legal norms. “The court has permitted protests at Freedom Park. Any protest held elsewhere is against the rules. Whether it is Harris or anyone else, they must follow the law. If there is a violation, we will examine and take action,” he said. Regarding media reports that the Union Home Ministry had issued advisories to states following developments related to Khamenei, the Minister said no such communication had officially reached him. “Our DGP has not informed me of any such letter. However, we will remain vigilant and take precautionary measures if required,” he added.