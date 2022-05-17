No Revised Textbooks Would Be Available In Karnataka

Schools across the state reopened on Monday, but pupils will not be able to use corrected textbooks for the next three months. Students and parents are visiting various stores in search of new textbooks, but there are none available due to a scarcity of supply.



The main causes for the delay in textbook printing and supply were the submission of the textbook review committee's findings and the procurement process.

According to Education Department sources, updated textbooks are being printed and will not be available until August. Students will have to rely on outmoded textbooks till then.

The State government formed a committee to rewrite all textbooks from Classes I to X after the Karnataka Bramhana Mahasabha complained that some teachings in Classes VI and VIII were hurting the Brahmin community's sensibilities.

In March, the government received the findings of the revising committee, which is led by writer Rohith Chakrateertha. Social Science textbooks for Classes VI to X in all mediums, Kannada first language textbooks for Classes I to X (except Class III), Kannada second language textbooks for Classes VI, VIII, and IX, and third language textbooks for Classes VII, VIII, and IX in all mediums were all revised, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, each year around November, the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) begins the textbook indent and tendering process. The whole textbook procedure was postponed this year due to the late submission of the textbook revision committee report.