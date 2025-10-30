Not a single industry has left Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka continues to offer one of the most conducive environments for industrial growth, with a strong talent pool and progressive government policies, said Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Wednesday.

Speaking to media representatives after attending a Congress party program at the District Congress Office in Mysuru, the minister clarified that “not a single industry has moved out of Karnataka”, countering what he described as misleading narratives being spread on the issue.

“The state’s industrial ecosystem is robust. We have excellent human resources, efficient administrative support, and pro-industry policies. There is absolutely no truth in the claims that industries are leaving Karnataka,” Patil asserted.

Patil highlighted that since the Congress government took office, the Global Investors Meet held in February this year had yielded investment commitments worth ₹10.27 lakh crore. Of this, over 60% of the pledged capital has already been invested in the state, he noted.

“We are not just making announcements — we are delivering on our commitments. These investments are already generating thousands of employment opportunities across sectors,” he added.

The minister said he had personally visited several countries to attract investors to Karnataka.

“Global giants like Foxconn have established one of their largest facilities here outside Taiwan. Premium smartphones manufactured in Karnataka are now being exported worldwide,” he said.

“There was a company that initially planned to invest in Karnataka’s semiconductor sector. However, after meetings in Delhi, they changed their mind,” he revealed. “This kind of preferential treatment is unfair. The Centre must avoid such discrimination if India truly wants to be a global manufacturing hub.” Pro-industry policy framework

Emphasizing that Karnataka’s industrial

policy is among the most business-friendly in India, Patil reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, skill development, and investor confidence.

“Our focus is on sustainable, inclusive growth — where both investors and local communities benefit,” he said, adding that Karnataka remains a preferred destination for global and domestic industries alike.