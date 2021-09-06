Not afraid of Rohini Sindhuri and Munish Moudgil: MLA Sa Ra Mahesh

Mysuru: JDS K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said that he won't be afraid of blackmailing tactics of erstwhile Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri and State Land Records Commissioner Munish Moudgil.



Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday he said that 'No one can shut my mouth. I welcome the order for surveying of my property. He said that he welcomes Survey Department Commissioner Munish Moudgil's order to my land despite it being against the law, as it is already surveyed'. The MLA challenged the authorities to prove he encroached government land.

He said it is agitation between honesty and corruption and he would continue his agitation till end. He said that his neighbours did not complain about encroachment but the survey commissioner ordered for survey at the behest of Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the issue from Bengaluru State Land Records and Survey department Commissioner Munish Moudgil said that he has powers to order for survey. He said earlier just measurement of land was conducted and not survey.

He said the applicant who sought many details from department hence as per law he ordered for survey . He said 6-7 land encroachment complaints came from applicant hence it is necessary to conduct survey. He said the survey will be conducted not only on MLA's land but it will be overall survey to find MUDA, and other government land encroached.