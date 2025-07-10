Not in Delhi to discuss Cabinet reshuffle: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress chief D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are not in Delhi to discuss a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to the media at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Shivakumar said, “We are here to discuss development projects. I have also sought time to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. I may be able to meet him tomorrow (Thursday).”

Shivakumar dismissed reports suggesting that he and the Chief Minister had come to Delhi to discuss dissidence within the Congress-led government in Karnataka, a leadership tussle, or a cabinet reshuffle.

“We are not here to discuss a cabinet reshuffle. We are meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to seek his approval for organising an air show during the Dasara Festival in Mysuru,” he said. Shivakumar also mentioned that a global tender has been floated for the construction of a tunnel road in Bengaluru. Work will commence soon.

“It is inevitable that toll plazas be constructed on tunnel roads. Toll plazas are established everywhere; why can’t they be established on tunnel roads? Without toll plazas, their management will be difficult,” he said, responding to a question.

Speaking about his meetings with Union Ministers on Tuesday, Shivakumar said discussions were held on the state’s irrigation projects. Regarding the Mahadayi project, he stated that the Goa government had raised objections. “We have explained the issue to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Union Minister for Forests,” he added.

“Discussions were also held on the Mekedatu project and Krishna river water issues. The Union Ministers have assured us that all issues will be addressed,” he said. “We have requested funds for the Ettinahole project. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna was also present at the meeting. I also met Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, and briefed him about the irrigation projects,” Shivakumar said.

He expressed discontent over Goa’s issuance of a show-cause notice to Karnataka on the Kalasa-Banduri and Mahadayi projects. “On what basis can the state of Goa issue a notice on a project implemented in our state? Only the Central government has the authority to question the state and seek clarification. This has been conveyed to the concerned Union Ministries,” he said.

He further stated that the legal team has held discussions regarding the Kalasa-Banduri project and that the matter will be brought to the Chief Minister’s notice. “Kalasa-Banduri is a drinking water project. No state will be adversely affected by it, and we have conveyed that roadblocks should not be created for Karnataka,” he said.

A report is to be submitted regarding the Mekedatu project, which will assess whether Tamil Nadu will be affected. “The Supreme Court has also issued directions in this regard, and we are proceeding accordingly. We have informed that Tamil Nadu will receive more water than Karnataka after the implementation of the project,” Shivakumar stated.

“We have also sought funds for the Upper Bhadra project. The central government had promised to provide Rs 5,300 crore, but the state has not received the amount. Until the funds are released, there is no certainty,” he said.