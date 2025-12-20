Nothing wrong in Satish Jarkiholi’s dinner meeting: Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said there was nothing wrong in hosing dinner meetings. Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House, he said, “Can anyone say no to a dinner meeting? There is nothing wrong in dinner meetings, we have all come from outside.” He was replying to question on Satish Jarkiholi organizing a dinner meeting of legislators.

When pointed out that there were only 4-5 MLAs in the dinner meeting, he said, “Why are you asking this question to me? I have nothing to do with it.”

Time will answer: Vijayendra

Asked about Vijayendra calling him father of corruption, he said, “We will respond to Vijayendra at a suitable time. He has said that we are the ATM for the High Command, but he has to prove it.

On what basis has he made this allegation. Time will answer his questions.”

Asked about his Personal Secretary Rajendra Prasad who was involved in an accident, he said, “The doctors have treated him, he is out of danger.

He has some pain near the neck and has been advised a couple of days of rest.”

“One youth has died in the accident, I will inform the minister to visit their family. I am saddened by the death of the youth. This incident has happened when they were returning from a temple. We will give adequate compensation to the family of the deceased,” he added.