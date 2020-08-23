Now, BBMP doctors raise cudgels against Yelahanka JC

Bengaluru: After Mysore, the doctors in Bengaluru working with the municipal agency, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have sent a letter to the BBMP commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad alleging harassment by joint commissioner, Yelahanka zone, Ramachandra Murthy YM.



The letter is a letter by Dr Naveen Kumar M, medical health officer, Yelahanka and Dr Savitha S.K, health officer Yelahanka. have alleged that they were verbally abused and harassed by the joint commissioner requesting that they be put into some different zone.

The two doctors have been working with the Yelahanka zone for the past two years.

"It has been very difficult to work under the very abusive joint commissioner Yelahanka zone, who without any rhyme or reason abuses the medical officer and yells, humiliates and degrades us. For no reason unwarranted notices are given to us in the open meeting. In front of other department staff we are abused in foul and vulgar language," the letter reads. The letter points out that the joint commissioner has scant regard for the woman health officer and the head of the department.

"During this pandemic without any scope for complaints we have worked day and night in Yelahanka zone and as public health specialists we have deep regard and respect for the work we do in the department diligently. He has been abusing us in foul and vulgar language without any reason. We want to work in some other zone with non abusive officers," Dr Naveen said. Numerous calls made to the BBMP commissioner remained unanswered. ­











