Now travel around Karnataka in luxury caravans! 

Bengaluru: How cool is it to travel in a mobile home? A kitchen to get fresh food, a well-equipped table and chairs to sit, eat, work and chat, also a bedroom to sleep when you are tired while exploring new places in Karnataka.

Karnataka Tourism Department is all set to make such a comfortable, luxurious travel dream come true if you like. Such caravan arrangements are available for eco-tours, wildlife sanctuaries, adventure and pilgrimages.

You can hire well-equipped caravans like those used in cinema and political tours. This facility which is already available in different parts of the world will also be available here.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Luxury Caravans on Wednesday and in a few days this facility will be available to the public. Currently, the tourism department will provide this service to the public in private partnership.

A private company has designed 2 types of caravans. A bus type caravan has a kitchen, 2 beds, 1 table, 4 chairs, toilet facilities. Around 5 people can travel comfortably in it at a time. This caravan is tailor-made for a family of five. In smaller than the motor car type, the caravan has a kitchen, a small bedroom and a toilet. In which 3 people can travel in it. This caravan is suitable for small family travel with husband, wife and child.

This caravan which is well-equipped and organized car-type vehicle is said to be convenient for those who feel tired while travelling, do not sleep properly during travel, and do not get home cooked food. It is tailor-made for senior citizens too. The rent of the caravan is not fixed yet. Sources said that the price will be fixed after a separate app and website is developed for it in a few days.