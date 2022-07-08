NR group bags export award

Mysuru: NR Group, the manufacturer of Cycle Pure Agarbathi has bagged the Top Exports Award for the second consecutive year at the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) 23rd Handicrafts Export Awards in New Delhi.

The award ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Expressing his pleasure over this recognition, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "We at NR group are honoured to accept this recognition. This award is a testimony to hard work that we all put into our products. We are humbled and motivated to do better every day. We are grateful towards all the artisans who have believed in us and helped us achieve this award. Their

co0ntribution and dedication makes this sector a promising one with full of possibilities and potential for immense growth." Top corporate figures from a variety of handicraft industries attended the event, and awards were given out in several categories.

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) is a leading organization for exporting handicrafts and it plays a role in promoting India's reputation as a trustworthy source of high-quality hand crafted goods globally. It also ensures various measures to be taken with an eye on adhering to international standards and pecifications.