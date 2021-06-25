Nurse From Mysuru Gets Back To Work After Retirement Due To The Second Wave Of The Pandemic

Geetha, 66 years old, retired nurse, from Mysuru gets back to work for the covid patients to take care of them.

She was leading a peaceful retired life but the second wave of the pandemic took an unexpected turn as she came out of retirement, as she realized she needed to do her part to help those in need.

Geetha provided oxygen cylinders to those in the villages of Kollegal and Hanur in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, as well as counseling to their families.

She recalled the incident when two of her acquaintances died because they did not receive oxygen in time. After she lost two close people, she was contemplating how she could assist such people. Later her brother informed her that the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) was delivering oxygen concentrators to patients and if she could assist them. She joined hands with them.

She also stated that she was not able to help with financial services but thought to give and assist people in this way.

She also mentioned that she is aware of the risk. Thus following all the precautionary measures and appropriate covid behavior. She followed all the necessary precautions as she had senior citizens in her home.

Praveen Kumar, chief strategy officer and head of education at SVYM said that the battle would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of warriors like Geetha.