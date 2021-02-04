Nursing college turns containment zone as 49 students test positive for Covid-19

Mangaluru: A private nursing college in Ullal has been declared a containment zone after 49 students (all from Kerala) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. According to health department, the college and its hostel have been sealed and all the students have been quarantined.



"Six symptomatic students visited Ullal CHC for test and tested positive for Covid-19. Soon after this development our health officials rushed to the college and collected swabs of all the remaining 120 students, faculty members and non-teaching staff of the college. Thirty-eight of were diagnosed with Covid-19," said health official. It is learnt that a group of students from Kerala during their visit to Bengaluru, had visited the college in Ullal where they had breakfast and used the toilets, bathroom before leaving.

On receiving the news, the department in association with Ullal CMC made arrangements to sanitise the bathrooms, toilets and canteen. Now the students with positive reports are under quarantine and being provided with treatment under the supervision of the nodal officer of the institution and the health department. Arrangements have been made to prevent overcrowding of students in hostel rooms by converting a few classrooms into quarantine centres. All the students of the boys' hostel which is located one-and-half-a-km from the college, have been asked to shift to the quarantine facility.