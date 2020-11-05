Only 200 guests at functions, say Mysuru police 

Mysuru: Mysuru city police have passed an order restricting the participation of people in weddings or functions either indoor or outdoor to 200 members to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In order to implement Unlock 7 guidelines, Mysuru city police commissioner Chandragupta has passed this order under column 30 of Karnataka Police Act and it will be in force between 11 November to 30 November.

The city police chief has also restricted the participation of people in the functions to 50 percent of the capacity of the hall. He has directed people to take permission from police for functions one week in advance. The order also requires funcation organizers to deploy one person to ensure all Covid- 19 guidelines including thermal screening, sanitizing and wearing of masks by guests, are implemented in the function venue.

The police officials have also directed authorities of all business establishments to have a person in charge to enforce Covid guidelines.