'Only bhaashanbaazi'

Bengaluru: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that change in Telangana was evident, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that there will be a change at national level and nobody can stop it.

Talking to the media after a four-hour long meeting with Deve Gowda, KCR said, "We've discussed national and Karnataka politics. There'll be a change at national level. Tribals, farmers and poor aren't happy in the country. You will get sensational news in two to three months."

KCR said despite 'bhaashanbaazi' (rhetoric), industries are closing down, the nation's GDP is crashing and the rupee is falling drastically compared to the US dollar. KCR's meeting with the Opposition leaders is a part of his effort to bring the anti-BJP leaders together and form a new political party or a front ahead of the 2024 General elections.

KCR, it is learnt, clarified the doubts raised by the former PM about his plan to launch a new national party with a new political agenda. KCR told him that the proposed party will pave way to fight against the domination of two national parties - BJP and Congress. He is likely to hold another round of meeting with Gowda in July before announcing his action plan in the national politics.

He said that many governments were formed since Independence but the situation remained the same.

Continued on Page 7