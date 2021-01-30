Open letter: Admiral Ramdas, Yashwant Sinha call for fast today in support of farmers

In an open letter signed by former Navy chief Admiral Ramdas, RTI activist Aruna Roy, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopalagowda, SC advocate Prashant Bhushan, activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Satark Nagrik Sanghatan, Harsh Mander and former CIC Wajahat Habibullah called for fast on the eve of Martyrs Day on January 30, to show solidarity with the ongoing farmers protest in the national capital.



"We appeal to all people and groups to fast and observe a minute silence tomorrow and organise different kinds of public events to uphold peaceful struggles. In the current context, we express solidarity with the ongoing farmers struggle. The movement has been remarkable in its adherence to Gandhian values. Unfortunately, on Republic Day, a small group with vested interests have deliberately acted to discredit the entire movement by resorting to violence. It would be a grave mistake to paint the vast majority of farmers and their leadership as responsible for this, as they have all distanced themselves from these acts. It is necessary for all of society to stand with the farmers at a time when the government and a section of the media is attempting to break this peaceful movement through the use of force and anti-terror laws," the letter said.

The letter demands the repeal of the three farm laws, enactment of a law guaranteeing farmers MSP for their produce, an independent, fair and time-bound investigation into the incidents of the January 26.

"We stand by the satyagraha of lakhs of farmers who have been braving the extreme cold and protesting peacefully on the borders of Delhi for more than two months. We support their demand for the repeal of the 3 laws which will adversely impact livelihoods of farmers and food security of crores of Indians. Nearly 200 have lost their lives during the struggle," the letter says.

There will be an observance of fast and a minute of silence across the country at 5 pm.

The signatures also include the names of Aman Biradari,

Nikhil Dey, RTI activist, Prof Apoorvanand, Prof. Delhi University, Vrinda Grover, Advocate, Supreme Court

Dr. Shah Alam Khan, Prof, AIIMS, Kamini Jaiswal, advocate, Supreme Court, H.S. Phoolka, senior advocate, Supreme Court, Shabnam Hashmi, activist Syeda Hameed, former member, Planning Commission, Kavita Krishnan, AIPWA, MG Devasahayam, chairman, People First.