Opening Of " Sthree Toilet " At Kempegowda Bus Station

KSRTC converted a Scrap Bus into Sthree Toilet. The cost of the toilet for the bus has been paid by the Bengaluru International Airport Authority as part of their CSR. The total cost is Rs.12 Lakhs.

The toilet (Three Indian toilet) (Two western toilet) is equipped with Sanitary napkin, Incinerator and napkin vending machine.

Shivayogi C.Kalasad, IAS, Managing Director, KSRTC, Dr. Ram Niwas Sepat, IPS Director (S&V) KSRTC and , Sri.Venkateh T , KAS, Director(P&E) were also present.

Features :

Bus is making use of self generated power through solar. Bus has solar Sensor lights, hand washing (Wash basin), Baby feeding place, and Baby Diaper changing. The corporation is convinced that Cleanliness is a top concern, providing basic infrastructure to women passengers at bus stops.

KSRTC and Bangalore International Airport Authority (BIAL) Bangalore have been implementer with the help of their (CSR) Societies under Social Welfare. It is Implemented for the first time in the in any SRTU.