Opposition all set to bring govt to a standstill with scandals

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government is caught in the vortex of scam allegations. It seems like the opposition has got this weapon of back to back scam allegations against the government. As the Siddaramaiah government’s first cabinet minister resigned in the Valmiki Corporation scandal just a few days ago. B Nagendra had resigned from the post of minister on moral responsibility. Opposition leader R Ashoka also predicted that not just one but three to four ministers will go.

Now the Muda scam has also hit CM Siddaramaiah. The BJP is accusing them of using the funds of Dalits for guarantee. Keeping all this in mind, the opposition BJP has planned to voice against the government in the session to be held next week. Thus, it seems that the opposition has got only four or five weapons to tie down the Congress government in the session.

BJP is protesting by targeting CM Siddaramaiah in Valmiki Corporation scam and Muda scam. Opposition leaders have insisted that Siddaramaiah should resign from the post of CM. As the session is approaching, the opposition leaders have planned to file charges against the government. Opposition leader Ashok has predicted that this government will not last long.

Valmiki Development Corporation’s money transfer case, BJP is ready to use it as a weapon against the government. The BJP has accused CM Siddaramaiah of having a hand in it, and the BJP has insisted that Siddaramaiah should also resign. Now, as a counter to this, the government has come forward with the transfer of funda collection that was done during the BJP period. If there is a difference in the tally, the Congress plan is to take arms against the BJP.

Now BJP has used 2nd weapon against the government in the Muda scam and distributed the plot in violation of 50:50 rule, Siddaramaiah’s wife has been neglected by the officials in the plot, so the BJP has proposed in the session that the Muda scam should be handed over to the CBI and has tried to tie up the Congress party.

Also, there has been an allegation against the government of using SCSP TSP grant for the guarantee scheme and BJP is making a serious allegation thatthe money of Dalits being used to guarantee scheme. The government has been accused of looting the money of Dalits, and the BJP is ready to take up this matter by raising this issue in the session. Minister HC Mahadevappa has countered BJP’s allegation and has rejected BJP’s allegation as false.

Overall, if the Congress government is caught in the vortex of scandal, the opposition BJP leaders have planned to use this as a weapon in the session and give a counter. On the other hand, the ruling party Congress is also preparing to retaliate.

Amidst all this, the CM-DCM clamor is loud in state politics. That is why Dalit ministers and leaders have held a meeting at Minister Mahadevappa’s residence. Following the clamor for additional DCM and CM change, the minister’s move has aroused curiosity.

The Congress has decided to collect the records of the last 10 years of financial transactions in the Valmiki Corporation. They are tallying the transfers made during the BJP regime. If any difference is found in the tally, they will be speaking against the BJP. Minister HC Mahadevappa has been instructed by CM Siddaramaiah to source information about the fund. The Minister of Social Welfare Department has also spoken in support of this.