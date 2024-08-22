Opposition’s criticism died, our work survived: Dy CM

Bengaluru: “On Tungabhadra dam crust gate incident, the opposition parties were just criticizing and doing politics. But our work survived, their criticism died,” DCM DK Shivakumar said.

Addressing the media at his residence in Sadashiva Nagar and later at the Ginigera airport in Koppal on Wednesday, he said, “Our technicians, officers, engineers, workers, district in-charge ministers and MLAs of this part have worked without sleeping a single night since the day of the accident. This work has been done with the blessings of God and people. “We have saved our farmers,” he said.

When asked about the lifespan of the Tungabhadra Dam, he said, “The lifespan is not short. M B Patil had earlier said that when Tungabhadra Dam was being built, there was a report that half TMC of silt was being filled every year. In the next few days, a tour will be conducted and work will be done on the issue of Navali balanced dam. The proposal has already been included in the budget,” he said.

When asked that no action has been taken even though there is a report that the crust gates should be replaced once in 45 years, he said, “I am not a technician. We have formed a technical committee for the safety of all the dams in the state. This team is already touring the state. They will give a safety report of all the dams. Based on their report, the government will decide what safety measures should be taken. We will do,” he said.

“The gate of Tungabhadra dam has been repaired with the hard work of workers, engineers and officials. As soon as the dam is filled, I and the Chief Minister will pay homage. We observed it while coming to Koppal by air. The dam will be filled soon,” he expressed confidence.

“With the help of three companies Narayan Engineering, Jindal and Hindusthan Engineering, the gate was repaired in just four days. The government will work to respect every worker involved in the repair work. The whole country was eagerly watching this work to see what would happen. We have seen success in this,” he said.