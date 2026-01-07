Orange Line Metro stuck despite central approval

Bengaluru: More than a year after receiving approval from the Union government, the much-anticipated Namma Metro Orange Line project is yet to take off, raising concerns among commuters and urban planners in Bengaluru.

The Centre granted approval for the Orange Line, part of Namma Metro Phase 3, on August 16, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also laid the foundation stone for the project. However, despite these milestones, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not floated tenders for civil works so far, resulting in a prolonged delay. The Orange Line comprises two corridors with a combined length of 44.65 km. The first corridor will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura over a stretch of 32.15 km, while the second corridor will run from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, covering 12.5 km. The project aims to improve public transport access to several residential areas, industrial zones and major IT hubs that currently lack efficient metro connectivity.

Officials attribute the delay largely to the state government’s decision to construct the entire Orange Line as a double-decker corridor. While the move is intended to optimise road space usage, it has led to significant changes in the project’s design and cost structure. According to officials, the decision could add nearly Rs 9,000 crore to the overall project cost.

There is still no clarity on when tenders will be issued or when construction will begin. Despite having central approval, the project has seen little on-ground progress so far. The delay has also raised fears of further cost escalation. For commuters in west and south Bengaluru, who had hoped the Orange Line would ease traffic congestion and offer smoother daily travel, the prolonged wait has come as a disappointment. Until construction begins, the promise of reduced traffic and improved urban mobility in these parts of the city remains unrealised.