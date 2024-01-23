Order of externment issued against Hindu Jagaran Vedike activist in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka): Dakshina Kannada District authorities have issued an order of externment to Avinash Purusharakatte of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike on Tuesday for disrupting law and order and directed him to appear before a court.

The notice has been issued in the backdrop of Avinash Purusharakatte’s involvement in various activities and protests which affected law and order in the communally-sensitive region.

The notice has been issued from the Uppinangady Rural police station and Avinash Purusharakatte has been directed to appear before the court of the Puttur Assistant Commissioner on Wednesday with regard to the order of externment.

The notice has warned that in case if he doesn’t appear before the court, he will be externed to Bidar District from Dakshina Kannada district.

Avinash Purusharakatte is a resident of Purusharakatte near Narimogaru Village. He has asked to be present in connection with externment order issued under the 55 (A) and (B) of the Karnataka Police Act – 1963. The authorities have claimed that the action has been taken in connection with maintenance of law and order.