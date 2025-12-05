Our govt’s vision is to help women enter mainstream: Laxmi Hebbalkar

The primary goal of the government is to bring women into the mainstream and empower them to build independent, self-determined lives, said Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. She was speaking at a felicitation ceremony and state-level conference of women government employees, organised by the All Karnataka State Government Women Employees Association to thank the government for introducing menstrual leave.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hebbalkar said, “For women, there is only one identity — womanhood.

No caste, no party divides us. I am proud of the women of this state.” She emphasized that whenever the Congress government comes to power, it always introduces women-centric policies, noting that the Siddaramaiah government has implemented several initiatives benefiting both women employees and women across society.

Reflecting on historical inequalities, she said practices like sati and forced tonsuring after a husband’s death have faded, and today women are building careers and becoming role models through their own merit and strength.

She stressed the crucial role of government employees in bringing schemes from the policy table to the ground: “We may design schemes on the third floor (Vidhana Soudha), but it is government staff who turn them into reality.”

Of the state’s five flagship guarantee schemes, three directly enhance women’s empowerment, she noted. She also highlighted the upcoming Akka Pade safety initiative, implemented jointly by the WCD and Home Department, set to be rolled out in 31 districts, with awareness campaigns involving women employees.

Hebbalkar assured that space would be provided for the women employees’ association office in her department, and that she would take up the matter with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.