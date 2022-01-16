Over 100 Students Tested Positive In Athani For Covid Causing Concern among Parents

Over 100 students tested positive for Covid in Athani on Saturday, causing concern among parents and authorities in Belagavi district. The majority of the kids are from remote regions and seem to have mild symptoms. They were all in quarantine at home.



Fifteen children and a teacher from Yakkunchi village's Government High School were also tested positive. On the outskirts of Athani, at Banajawad Education Societies Residential Primary, Intermediate, and Pre-University College, 62 pupils are positive. The virus has infected two students in Halyal PHC, seven in Ugar PHC, three in Shivanur PHC, and ten in Anantapur PHC, reported The News Indian Express

Dr. Basagouda Kage, the Taluk Health Officer, and other health officials inspected the school and college premises, disinfected them, and closed them.According to Kage, the authorities will examine all children's homes to assess their health.

While one of the parents stated that the numbers might increase to even more if schools resume on Monday, a parent. He also suggested that the schools should remain closed for another next week as the COVID -19 cases are rapidly increasing.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 32,793 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The state's test positivity rate increased to 15% after 2,18,479 tests were completed in a single day. In addition, the Karnataka Health Minister stated that 4,273 individuals had recovered from the coronavirus virus and had been discharged in less than 24 hours.