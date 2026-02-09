Over 20,000 runners take part in 8th Manipal Marathon

Manipal: The eighth edition of the Manipal Marathon, organised by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), was held at KMC Greens in Manipal on Sunday, drawing more than 20,000 runners from India and abroad.

The marathon featured participation from over 100 international athletes representing countries including Dubai, England, Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the United States, enhancing the event’s global appeal. Participants competed across multiple race categories for a total prize pool exceeding ₹25 lakh.

Addressing the runners, Dr H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said the large turnout reflected a growing commitment to fitness, wellness, environmental stewardship and community engagement. He noted that what began as a student-led initiative has evolved into one of India’s largest community fitness events, now attracting participants from more than 10 countries.

The full marathon (42K) route followed a scenic beachside stretch, offering runners a memorable experience. Organisers also introduced a new 10K route that included the Manipal Hospice Respite Centre (MHRC), reinforcing the marathon’s emphasis on social responsibility and community outreach.

The event featured inclusive race categories with age-wise classifications and saw enthusiastic participation from differently-abled and visually-challenged runners.

In the 42K fastest male category, Sathish Kumar, Sachin Poojari and Desye Endalew secured the top three positions. In the women’s 42K fastest category, Senait Kefelegn Lesharge, Yenealem Ayano Buli and Neeti Kriplani finished among the top performers.

The annual marathon continues to serve as a platform promoting fitness, inclusivity and social awareness while strengthening Manipal’s reputation as a hub for community-driven sporting events.