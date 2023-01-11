Over 300 students of AIT and professors registered as stem cell donors

Bengaluru: DKMS BMST Foundation India, organised a blood stem cell donor registration drive at Acharya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (AIT) in association with NSS, AIT. Over 300 students including NSS students registered themselves as potential lifesavers.

Over the next 2 years, DKMS BMST Foundation India and Acharya Institute of Technology will work closely together to help blood cancer patients by registering more potential stem cell donors and raise awareness about this noble cause.

The CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India, Patrick Paul said, "Often a blood stem cell transplant from a matching stem cell donor is the only chance at survival for blood cancer and blood disorder such as Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia patients. A successful blood stem cell transplant needs a perfect HLA tissue match. Every year over 1 lakh people are diagnosed with such life-threatening diseases in India and with the increasing burden, more and more Indian patients are looking for matching stem cell donors., we aim to raise awareness about blood stem cell donation through this association with AIT. we hope that the student community will further strengthen our mission and help save more lives."

The Principal, Acharya Institute of Technology (AIT), Dr. Rajath Hegde M M said, "Today's younger generation have huge potential and a great zeal to empower and encourage others to contribute to a noble cause. After all, saving a life is as important as giving a new life. We as an institution are so proud to be a part of this cause and will continue help raise awareness amongst public to come forward and register as a stem cell donor".

The Acharya Institute of Technology (AIT), Vice-Principal, Prof. Marigowda said, "We support the foundation in all possible ways. We are inspired by their mission of giving second chance at life to blood cancer patients and we hope that our association can help many more patients in their fight against such life-threatening diseases. I appreciate the entire student coordinators and volunteers and DKMS-BMST for the effort they are putting in this noble cause."

The blood cancer awareness programme and donor registration drive were organized by Dr. Juin Choudhury, HOD-MBA and coordinated by Dr. Nijaguna G, Prof. Monica M, Assistant Professor, Dr. Prashanth KP, NSS officer, Prof. Channakeshava and Dr. Sanman, NSS Coordinators. The team of Students volunteers were identified and trained to drive the students to attend the programme.

During the registration drive one of the students said, "I am feeling extremely happy, and proud of the fact that I have registered as a potential stem cell donor by a simple process of giving my swab samples. I am also delighted that that so many students have come forward and registered for this worthy cause. DKMS-BMST very clearly elucidated the whole process, which has given us complete clarity. I am hopeful that someday I may also get a chance to save a precious life. This is a great cause, and I will continue to volunteer and raise awareness on blood stem cell donation."

Every 5 minutes, someone in India is diagnosed with blood cancer, or blood disorders like Thalassemia or Aplastic Anemia, which is becoming a major public health challenge in our country. A blood stem cell transplant from an HLA matched donor is an effective treatment for long term management of the disease and for improving the quality of life of the patient. However, 70% of the patients are unable to receive a transplant due to unavailability of matching blood stem cell donor from within their family and are dependent on an unrelated HLA matched donor. With very few individuals signing up as potential blood stem cell donors, the probability of finding an HLA matching donor is extremely difficult in most cases.

Therefore, it is important that more and more people of Indian ethnicity come forward and register as a potential stem cell donor. Registration process: Interested citizens between 18-55 age-group can register at: dkms-bmst.org/register