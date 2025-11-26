Over 50 artistes to unite at the NCPA

Bengaluru: On December 15 last year, the world of music fell silent with the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. A visionary percussionist, composer and collaborator, Hussain’s genius transcended boundaries and genres — from Indian and Western classical music to rock, pop, jazz, world music and beyond.

The NCPA’s association with him began on a historic note, with his performance alongside his father, the legendary Ustad Allarakha, at the Centre’s foundation day in 1969.

It was also the NCPA’s privilege to have him serve as an esteemed member of the NCPA Council. Beyond being a virtuoso, he was known for his generous heart, gentle disposition and charismatic presence — qualities that endeared him to audiences and fellow musicians alike.