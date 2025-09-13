Paediatric Intensive Care conference to draw 500 specialists to Tumakuru

Tumakuru: A three-day state-level medical conference on “Paediatric Intensive Care” will begin at Sridevi Medical College in Tumakuru on September 12, bringing together more than 500 specialists from across Karnataka and other parts of India. The event, organised under the banner of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), is the 16th in the annual series and will focus on the latest advancements in paediatric critical care. Announcing this at a press conference on Thursday, conference president Dr. C. Ashok said the gathering will provide a crucial platform for specialists to share knowledge and best practices.

IAP secretary Dr. C.K. Chandan added that the deliberations will feature doctors from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, with discussions centred on advanced treatment methodologies currently in practice in paediatric intensive care units abroad.

According to Dr. M.L. Harendra Kumar, Principal of Sridevi Medical College, this is the first such specialised conference being hosted in Tumakuru district. “Senior paediatricians from across Karnataka will contribute to the proceedings, making it a milestone event for the medical fraternity here,” he noted.

Organisers said the conference would combine keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, aimed at enhancing the quality of critical care for children in India.

At the press meet, other senior medical professionals present included Dr. H. Pallavi, Head of Paediatrics, Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohan Kumar, along with Dr. Mounesh Pattar, Dr. Sumanth Patil, Dr. Eshwar Makkam, and Dr. Madhu Chandan.