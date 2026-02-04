Paperless property registration through Kaveri 2.0 now…

Services available on Kaveri 2.0

• Online property registration: Citizens can book appointments online and avoid waiting at sub-registrar offices.

• Encumbrance certificate: Users can download certificates to verify whether a property has any legal or financial liabilities.

• Digital document verification: Land records can be checked online to confirm authenticity before purchasing property.

• Fee calculator: The portal provides an option to calculate stamp duty and registration charges in advance.

• Marriage registration: Marriages can be registered online with prior appointment scheduling.

• E-stamping services: Stamp duty payments can be made digitally to prevent fraud.

• Property valuation: Guideline values of properties can be verified online before buying or selling.

Bengaluru: Property buyers in Karnataka will no longer need to stand in long queues at sub-registrar offices for registration work. The Department of Registration and Stamps has launched a major reform by introducing a fully paperless property registration system. With the upgraded Kaveri 2.0 software platform, all registration procedures will now be carried out digitally, eliminating the need for physical documents.

Kaveri 2.0 is an advanced online property registration platform developed by the Karnataka government. It is an improved version of the earlier Kaveri software and is integrated with multiple government portals such as Bhoomi, E-Swathu, Khajane-2 and Sakala. The system enables citizens to complete the entire registration process within 10 minutes in a transparent and hassle-free manner without the involvement of middlemen.

While digital e-stamping was already in use, the entire registration process has now been converted into a digital format. After successful registration, citizens will no longer receive physical documents. Instead, they will be provided with a login ID and password through which all property-related records can be accessed securely online.

Citizens must first log in to the Kaveri 2.0 portal and enter details of the property, buyer, seller and witnesses. All required documents are uploaded in digital format. Sub-registrars verify the information online and approve payment of fees. Registration charges can be paid through net banking or UPI. Both parties sign digitally using Aadhaar-based e-sign. Finally, the applicant only needs to visit the office once for biometric verification and photograph, after which the registration is completed.

The time required for registration has been reduced to just 10 minutes. The new process minimizes corruption, prevents document loss and ensures safe digital storage. Every user will receive a unique document number to download records anytime. For further details, citizens can contact the helpline at 080-68265316.