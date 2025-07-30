Parameshwara backs Kharge’s return to State politics

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has strongly defended senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s interest in returning to Karnataka politics, stating there is nothing wrong if he chooses to do so. “Kharge is a key decision-maker in the party, and the AICC president ultimately decides who should become chief minister,” Parameshwara told reporters outside his Sadashivanagar residence on Monday.

He emphasized that Kharge, with over 50 years of political experience, is one of the most respected leaders in the country and is capable of handling any position. “Criticizing his statement is not appropriate. Those who comment on him haven’t reached his level,” Parameshwara said.

He added that the ongoing district-wise meetings with MLAs, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are focused on assessing possible developmental work in the remaining 2.5 years of the government’s term. MLAs have been promised ₹50 crore each for constituency development. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is also attending the sessions. “This is nothing new. Similar meetings were held from 2013 to 2018 when I was KPCC president,” he clarified.

Reacting to the alleged incident involving actress Ramya, Parameshwara said such issues must be taken seriously. “Today it happened to Ramya, tomorrow it could be someone else. I’ll direct the Commissioner to act,” he assured. On the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case, Parameshwara confirmed that the cabinet discussed IPS officer Michael D Cunha’s report and decided to withdraw suspensions and continue departmental inquiries. He also addressed concerns over fertiliser shortages and assured timely supply amid high demand during this successful monsoon season.