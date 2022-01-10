Parents Concerned To Send Their Children To Schools As Karnatka Announced To Hold Offline Classes For 10 Onwards

Parents of students in Classes 10, 11, and 12 are concerned about their children's safety as the number of cases are witnessing steep increases in Bengaluru. Although, BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, stated that offline sessions for the students will continue. The minister told that there are no plans to close schools because pupils must take competitive exams. Furthermore, officials from the minister's office stated that schools were kept open to encourage students aged 15 to 18 to be vaccinated. Due to the fact that many children have received their first vaccine shot, parents are hesitant to send them to school.



According to Mohammed Shakeel, president of Voice of Parents, Karnataka Association, and parent of a student, there is no need to put the lives of children in danger. He remarked that the two weeks' worth of academics won't make a difference for the children but becoming infected with the virus, on the other hand, will make a significant difference. Shakeel remarked that from the standpoint of a parent, it appears to be a new strategy to boost the number of immunizations.

In the meantime, he raised the question that how can they allow youngsters who have not been vaccinated to attend lessons when fully vaccinated professionals and workers are permitted to work from home? He mentioned that it makes no sense to put children in danger.

Meanwhile, Karnataka confirmed 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 9,020 of them occurring in Bengaluru. On Sunday, the positivity rate in the state was 6.33 percent, with 49,602 active cases as of Sunday evening. However, the Karnataka Congress initiated a 10-day foot march on Sunday, despite Covid restrictions, to demand the construction of the long-delayed Mekedatu reservoir.