Parents Of Bus Cleaner In Karnataka Decided To Donate Son's Organs After He Dies

Naveen Kumar, a 24-year-old guy, works as a bus cleaner in a college in Doddaballapur, Karnataka. He is from a little village in Chikkaballapur called Balakuntahalli, close to Nandi Hobli. Last week, Kumar was in an accident and suffered significant injuries; as a result, his parents decided to have him admitted to the hospital. Kumar breathed his last three days after the collision.



Naveen's parents have now made the selfless decision to save someone's life by donating his organs. The parents of the dead have made the decision to donate his heart valve, liver, kidney, and retina to those in need.

Dr. K Sudhakar, the state's health minister, acknowledged the parents' brave act when it was made. Through a three-tweet sequence, he condoled with the family and praised them.

Through his tweet, the minister explained applauded the initiative. He wrote that it is really admirable of Naveen's parents to have donated their son's organs despite the grief of losing him. The transplanted organs from Naveen, including his liver, kidney, heart valve, and retina, will sustain the lives of others. In the past 15 days, Victoria Hospital's trauma care unit has performed a second organ transplant.

The tweet done by minister was, "The generosity of Naveen's parents, who decided to donate their son's organs despite the pain of losing him, is truly exemplary. Naveen's liver, kidney, heart valve, and retina have been transplanted and will give life to others. This is the second organ transplant in the trauma care department of Victoria Hospital in the last 15 days. Congratulations to the Vitality team," The Logical Indian.

Meanwhile, not only minister, internet users praised his parents' brave action when the tragedy and their initiative was made public knowledge.