Passengers Can Ride 'Kannada Bus' On The Occassion Of Rajyotsava Day

On Rajyotsava Day, passengers can ride the 'Kannada Bus,' a one-of-a-kind experience.



Karnataka's Rajyotsava Day, they decorate their bus in such a way that no one can ignore it. Two "sarathis" of the Kalaghatagi-Hospet government bus were at the bus to greet the passengers, wearing yellow and red turbans on their heads. On the occasion of Karnataka's 66th Unification Day, the entire bus was adorned in the Kannada flag's yellow and red colours.

November 1st is not an ordinary day for the driver and conductor team from Dharwad's Kalaghatagi depot. They dress their bus in such a way that no one can ignore it on Karnataka's Rajyotsava Day, November 1st. While many state-owned corporations' buses were decked out with garlands and flags, the narrative of bus driver Santosh S Belamagi and conductor Shailaja is a unique one.While many state-owned corporations' buses were decked out with garlands and flags, the narrative of Kalaghatagi bus driver Santosh S Belamagi and conductor Shahikumar M Bhosle was unique.It's not just the exterior adornment; the seats inside the government bus are also covered in yellow and red. As part of the celebrations, images and bios of all eight Jnanpith recipients from Karnataka were displayed throughout the bus.

On Monday, when the bus arrived at Hubballi's main bus station, a sizable crowd gathered around it to take photos and videos. Every Kannadiga is proud of the unification day, and we are pleased to have adorned the bus at our own money.

Conductor Shshikumar M Bhosle stated that they are also grateful to our supervisors and depot officials for encouraging us to participate in the event while on duty. The passengers' response and gratitude were amazing.

T his is the second year that they held a party like this. While competing with other languages, our language is under attack. They had Kannada books and information on every taluka and district in Karnataka in our bus for the Rajyotsava celebrations. He added that the organisations, families, and government officials have all backed us up on this. Bhosle is a Hirekerur local who is currently employed at the Kalaghatagi depot.

A passenger heading to Hosapete stated thar he had never seen a bus like this before. It was a pleasant surprise for both him and his family. When people will glance out the window, the entire traffic is staring at the bus in wonder. It's a wonderful sensation, and the bus added to our joy even when we had to travel for work.