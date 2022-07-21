Patient, three kin die as ambulance crashed into toll plaza in Udupi

Bhatkal: In a horrific accident involving an ambulance, four persons died and three suffered injuries. The condition of two of them was said to critical. The ambulance carrying patients from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district to Manipal hospital in Udupi district crashed into the toll plaza near Shiroor in Udupi district on Wednesday. Those injured included a toll plaza employee who was crushed between the vehicle and the massive concrete structure of the plaza. The crew had rushed out of their booths to help the ambulance to pass through the plaza by clearing the barricades across the emergency vehicles lane. The ambulance driver however lost control over the wheel and crashed into the plaza at high speed

Three persons, including a woman, in the ambulance also died. The patient inside the ambulance also died on the spot. The condition of two staffers of the toll plaza was critical.

according to a report of the Byndoor police the ambulance was going at a high speed.

Those who died in the mishap were identified as Lokesh Madhav Nayak, his wife Jyothi and relatives Gaganan Nayak, and Manjunath Nayak. Lokesh Nayak was the patient being taken to KMC hospital in Manipal.

It appears that the ambulance driver had tried to avoid crashing into a cow as he approached the toll plaza at a high speed. The driver of the ambulance was identified as Roshan, who was also injured but out of danger