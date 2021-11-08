People will decide my future course of action: MLA 

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JDS MLA G T Deve gowda said that 'My people will decide my future course of action and I shall follow their orders, My decision will not depend on what JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy feels."



Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday he said that senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is coming to my constituency for a programme. 'As I have been invited, I will be part of the programme. Even when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai came, I took part in a programme. My people will decide which party I should be with.'

Devegowda, who had hinted that he may join Congress, said, "I have already discussed with party patriarch H D Deve Gowda and he wants me to remain in JD(S). Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have already spoken to me."He said, "My son G D Harish Gowda is still with JD(S). During one of the mayoral elections, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy never bothered to take me into confidence. Some people wanted me to become district president, but Kumaraswamy gave it to Sa Ra Mahesh."