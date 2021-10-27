Performers Will Sing Together For Karnataka's Formation Day Celebrations

Five lakh individuals from all over the world are anticipated to participate in the next Kannada Rajyotsava, singing legendary Kannada songs written by three poets. According to The New Indian Express, the big event would take place on October 28 at over 1000 venues, with all participants singing in unison. Kannada Rajyotsava, which comes on November 1, will be marked by a week of festivities, including this one-of-a-kind event.



Karnataka formation day is observed on November 1. On November 1, 1956, all of South India's Kannada-speaking areas combined to form the state of Karnataka.

Kannada organisations from other nations will also take part in the mega-event, which would draw over five lakh people. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers will attend the Kannadakkagi Naavu, which will be held outside the state assembly by the Department of Kannada and Culture. While several foreign Kannada organisations will participate in the celebrations via the internet, school and college students, as well as others, will sing in front of the Mysore Palace, Hampi, and other cultural places. The Bengaluru airport, Udupi Sri Krishna Mandira, Siddaganga Mutt, and Chitradurga fort are among the other venues for the mega-event.

The state government has asked all DCs and CEOs to make suitable arrangements at the designated venues for artists to sing Kuvempu's Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava, Nisar Ahmed's Jogada Siri, and Hamsalekha's Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku" at 11 a.m. on October 28.

Meanwhile, Kannada Rajyotsava is a Karnataka official holiday in which people gather to commemorate a noteworthy occasion. The state administration has scheduled various other festivities to commemorate Kannada Rajyotsava, according to an article in The Hindu. Nitesh Patil, Dharwad's Deputy Commissioner, stated a procession of tableaux from various departments will be paraded to highlight the many governm ent programmes.