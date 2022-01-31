Piped gas supply is necessary says MLC

Mysuru: Amid the slugfest over piped gas supply, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC A H Vishwanath has come in supportof Mysuru-Kodagu BJP Member of Parliament Pratap Simha, saying, "Theproject has been approved by the Centre for the people.

Our own MP and MLAs fighting over it is not good. When the roads are dug up for otherpurposes, no one opposes. The project should be allowed to comethrough. Our MLAs are servants and not owners."

Turning his attention to senior Congress leader and former chiefminister Siddaramaiah, he said, "I was in Congress for 40 years and Ibrought Siddaramaiah from JDS, then Siddaramaiah tried to finishmany of us politically. Now, he is bribing MLAs from other parties tojoin Congress. When we quit Congress, he spoke so much and what he is he doing now. With Ramesh Kumar as Speaker, he tried to play all thedirty tricks."

Vishwanath said, "Voters know everything and they will teachSiddaramaiah a lesson at the right time. Siddaramaiah should begrateful to C M Ibrahim and many of us. Siddaramaiah is strugglingwithout a constituency".