Poddar Plumbing to invest Rs 758 crore in State

Poddar Plumbing to invest Rs 758 crore in State
Bengaluru: Poddar Plumbing System, engaged in the manufacturing of CPVC and UPVC pipes, has proposed to enhance its total investment in Karnataka to Rs758 crore, up from the earlier Rs492 crore, and has sought approval for its revised plans, said M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

The company, which has been allotted 33 acres of land in the Vemagal Industrial Area (Phase-2), is working towards operationalising its plant by August 2026, he added.

